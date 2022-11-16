Contests
15 guns, Fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation

Five of the fifteen guns were stolen, including one that belonged to a Butler County Sheriff's...
Five of the fifteen guns were stolen, including one that belonged to a Butler County Sheriff's Office employee.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash.

Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into Riley was coordinated by the Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force and the Hamilton Police Department, Sheriff Richard Jones explained Wednesday.

They were able to get a search warrant for a home on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton where they seized drugs and guns, the sheriff said.

Items seized included:

  • 15 guns
    • Five of the guns were stolen, including one that was taken from a Butler County Sheriff’s Office employee’s unmarked vehicle, Sheriff Jones added.
  • 1,000 Fentanyl pills
  • 1 ounce of powder Fentanyl
  • Five pounds of meth
  • 350g of cocaine
  • 40 pounds of marijuana
  • 284 vapes
  • $18,500 in cash

