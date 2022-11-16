15 guns, Fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An “extensive” investigation resulted in the seizure of numerous drugs, more than a dozen guns, and $18,500 in cash.

Josh Riley, 44, of Hamilton, is now facing charges of trafficking and possession of drugs in connection with the investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into Riley was coordinated by the Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force and the Hamilton Police Department, Sheriff Richard Jones explained Wednesday.

They were able to get a search warrant for a home on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton where they seized drugs and guns, the sheriff said.

Items seized included:

15 guns Five of the guns were stolen, including one that was taken from a Butler County Sheriff’s Office employee’s unmarked vehicle, Sheriff Jones added.

1,000 Fentanyl pills

1 ounce of powder Fentanyl

Five pounds of meth

350g of cocaine

40 pounds of marijuana

284 vapes

$18,500 in cash

