2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot

Two people were hospitalized after they were stabbed inside a Target. A security guard fatally shot the suspect. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital after they were stabbed inside a Target in Los Angeles.

Authorities say the boy and a 25-year-old woman were shopping Tuesday night when a 40-year-old man approached them in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The suspect, believed to be a homeless man, allegedly approached the boy and told him repeatedly that he “was going to stab and kill him.”

Police say the suspect then grabbed a “butcher-style” knife from the kitchen section and attacked the boy. After bystanders stepped in to help the child, he then allegedly attacked the woman.

A security guard shot the suspect in the stomach, killing him.

The boy is listed in stable but critical condition with a deep laceration to his left shoulder.

The woman underwent surgery to treat a stab wound to her chest.

Authorities say a third person was injured after customers trampled them while exiting the store.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing the store’s security footage.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

