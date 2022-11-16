Contests
4 hurt in College Hill crash involving private ambulance

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people were hospitalized after a crash involving a private ambulance and another vehicle in College Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Harrison Avenue between South Ridge Drive and Rockford Place, said Lt. Tim Lanter, the night chief.

Hamilton Avenue was shut down in that area for about 90 minutes while police investigated.

The four people who were hurt were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lanter said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

