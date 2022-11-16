Arrest in East Price Hill homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in custody in connection with a homicide in East Price Hill.

Cincinnati police say Devin Ratliff, 19, was arrested Thursday.

Ratliff is accused of shooting Anthony Jamison, 28, on Oct. 23 near Elberon Avenue and W. 8th Street.

Jamison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Jamison, 28, died as a result of a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning, according to police. (Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.