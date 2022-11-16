Contests
Arrest in East Price Hill homicide

Cincinnati police say they've arrested Devin Ratliff in connection with a fatal shooting in...
Cincinnati police say they've arrested Devin Ratliff in connection with a fatal shooting in East Price Hill.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in custody in connection with a homicide in East Price Hill.

Cincinnati police say Devin Ratliff, 19, was arrested Thursday.

Ratliff is accused of shooting Anthony Jamison, 28, on Oct. 23 near Elberon Avenue and W. 8th Street.

Jamison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Jamison, 28, died as a result of a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning,...
Anthony Jamison, 28, died as a result of a shooting in East Price Hill Sunday morning, according to police.(Cincinnati Police Department)

