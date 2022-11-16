Contests
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson returned to the Browns' training facility Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30.(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)(AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been cleared to practice, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.

He reached a settlement with the league to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment.

To this point, Watson has been allowed only to attend meetings and work out at the team’s facility.

The Browns don’t practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field.

As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.

