Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence.

Zyreese Smith, no2 20, burglarized the home six years ago.

Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”

A police report says more than $5,000 in items, including jewelry were stolen.

But the suspect left a DNA sample behind because he got thirsty.

“Took an apple juice out, drank half of it and set it down on the carpet and left,” Hurt recalled.

Norwood police tested the DNA inside the bottle and logged it into a database. A match turned up in November of this year.

Smith was picked up by officers on unrelated charges.

“I find that truly amazing,” Hurt said. “And it’s got to be the tenacity of the Norwood Police Department, so thank you guys.”

Smith is facing multiple charges including aggravated robbery, robbery and weapons charges.

