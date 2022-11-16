Crash closes EB Ronald Reagan Highway

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again after it was blocked by a crash earlier Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The driver was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle just after 5 a.m. near Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township.

Police and fire crews responded and the driver was extricated shortly after, dispatch confirms.

The driver was taken to a hospital, they say.

Further details were not released.

