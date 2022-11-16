Crash closes EB Ronald Reagan Highway
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again after it was blocked by a crash earlier Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The driver was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle just after 5 a.m. near Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township.
Police and fire crews responded and the driver was extricated shortly after, dispatch confirms.
The driver was taken to a hospital, they say.
Further details were not released.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.
