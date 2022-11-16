Defense continues in George Wagner IV murder trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Attorneys will continue to review evidence Wednesday as George Wagner IV’s murder trial continues in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

Attorneys were in court until nearly 8 p.m. Tuesday night debating over which exhibits the state will enter as evidence into the court record.

This process is supposed to be complete before the state rests its case and defense attorneys begin calling witnesses to the stand. However, the judge allowed the defense to begin questioning them because some have narrow windows of availability.

More than 1,000 photos and other evidence were presented to the jury over the past nine weeks.

Due to the voluminous amount prosecutors amassed and at times, contentious arguments with Wagner’s IV’s defense with neither side giving in, this process is taking much longer than anyone anticipated.

That includes Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering. He has not bothered to hide his irritation.

After a day and a half of evidence hearings this week, jurors returned to the courtroom Tuesday to hear testimony from one of George Wagner IV’s old friends.

Bernie Brown, an Adams County livestock hauler in his 70′s, allowed the Wagners to store their belongings in trailers on his property.

When Brown came down with cancer in 2014, he said of George IV and his brother, Jake Wagner, were both there for him.

“Them boys there kind of took over and helped me out,” Brown said.

He was asked by George IV’s defense attorney to describe his personality while they were on the road hauling cattle together. Brown said they got along.

“Alright. He wasn’t hostile or anything like that,” Brown said. “We got along real good.”

When Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa questioned Brown about the Wagner boys, he said: “All the time that I’ve known them, I never heard as much as a curse word out of them.”

Wagner IV, 31; his younger brother, Jake Wagner, 28 and their parents: Billy Wagner, 51, and Angela Wagner, 52, were all indicted in November 2018 in the biggest and most expensive murder case and prosecution to date.

They are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in four separate trailers on April 21-22, 2016 in Piketon: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20.

The motive in the slayings was the custody and control of the 2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, prosecutors say.

George Wagner IV is the first member of his family of four to go on trial.

Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner both testified recently against him as part of their plea deals with the state. They admitted their roles in the slayings last year.

George Wagner and his father have pleaded not guilty and continue to fight the charges.

Billy Wagner’s trial is expected to be held in Pike County next year.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both told the jury the entire family participated in the massacre.

Jake Wagner calmly recounted in graphic detail how he killed five of the eight victims, including the mother of his child, and shot and wounded a sixth.

He implicated his father in killing three of the victims and confirmed on the stand his brother George killed no one, shot no one and, in fact, never once fired his gun.

George Wagner’s attorneys unsuccessfully tried to have the murder charges thrown out against their client earlier this year before the trial started.

His brother and mother’s confessions prove he didn’t kill or even shoot anyone, they argued in court records and in person before the judge, but Deering refused to dismiss the charges.

The judge sided with the state, who contends George Wagner should be convicted of the murder charges because he actively participated in the planning, preparation and cover-up of the massacre.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.