Direct flights from CVG to London coming in summer 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced Wednesday that they will be offering direct flights to London starting June 5.

These nonstop flights to the UK are a first for the Tri-State area and will create new opportunities for tourism and business, CVG officials said.

“British Airways’ nonstop service from CVG to London-Heathrow is an all-around win for the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana region,” CVG Chief Executive Officer Candace McGraw said. “The economic impact of this transatlantic flight is exponential for business travel, economic development and tourism between the UK and our area of the United States. We look forward to a strong partnership with our new friends across the pond for many years to come.”

In addition, travelers can explore Europe and have access to 113 destinations and 46 countries that British Airways flies to outside of the Americas.

“Not only will this open up these destinations to customers on each side of the Atlantic, but it will also improve connectivity between the Cincinnati Region, Europe, and beyond,” British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances Neil Chernoff said.

CVG officials say, flights will be available five times a week in the summer and four times a week in the winter.

Introductory fares begin at $665 and are on sale on British Airways’ website.

