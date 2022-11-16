Contests
FULL TESTIMONY: George Wagner IV takes the stand in Pike County

He provided hours of surprising testimony, saying he didn’t know about the alleged murder plot and would have stopped it.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - George Wagner IV on Wednesday took the witness stand in the murder trial against him following the Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

The playlist above contains the full testimony.

George testified for more than seven hours, saying he was never approached by his brother, Jake, his mother, Angela, or his father, Billy about the alleged murder plot.

He said he was asleep the night of the murders and would have stopped them had he known about them. “I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen.”

