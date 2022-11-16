Contests
Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment provides 100 turkeys to first responders

Jeff Ruby sends 100 turkeys to Anderson first responders
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Wednesday, around 100 turkeys were donated to Anderson Township Fire & Rescue personnel by the Jeff Ruby family.

Jeff Ruby said, “the fire department, the police department, every day they risk their lives to help save people, protect people they don’t even know. And they’re underappreciated, they’re underpaid, undervalued. They are heroes that should be recognized.”

Brian Carlson, Battalion Chief of Anderson Township said a gesture like this “means a lot” because it shows the community is thinking about them.

Since 2015, more than 4,300 turkeys have been donated to first responders.

That’s more than 4,000 first responder families having a meal provided.

There will also be turkeys delivered to first responders in other cities that have a Jeff Ruby Steakhouse including Columbus, Lexington, Louisville and Nashville.

