Keeping it cold through the week

Looking at well-below normal temperatures with chances for wintry weather through Friday. Drier and eventually warmer air arrives at the end of the extended forecast.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30s. Look for areas of wintry mix anytime Wednesday, ending in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. A few more flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through early next week, then they will moderate and warm to near normal as we head toward the end of the month.

Before the warm-up two mornings in-a-row will drop into the teens.

Get ready next week, a warm up just in time for Thanksgiving week. Our next big rain chances arrives late Thanksgiving night and into Black Friday shopping.

