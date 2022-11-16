Contests
Winter’s chill, light snow Wednesday

First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re in for more light snow chances Wednesday, but the big story will be the cold.

Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30′s.

Look for a few flurries anytime through predawn Thursday. Watch for slick spots.

A few more flurries are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures look to remain colder than normal through early next week.

Then, they will moderate and warm to near normal as we head toward the end of the month.

Warmer air will return next week, just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving and head out for some Black Friday shopping.

