Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Overturned semi closes WB I-74/US-52 in Harrison Township

Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed until further notice near the Ohio/Indiana border due...
Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed until further notice near the Ohio/Indiana border due to an overturned semi with debris “all over the road,” Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed for an extended period of time due to a crash near the Ohio/Indiana border, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday in Harrison Township, leaving “chicken bi-products” all over the road, they confirm.

All westbound lanes are blocked beyond New Haven Road.

Police are asking the Ohio Department of Transportation for signs to direct drivers off the highway onto New Haven Road.

It’s not clear how long the highway will be shut down.

Initially, police said it would be for an extended period of time.

At 3 a.m. they said it would be blocked “for several hours.”

Police describe the debris that spilled from the semi as “some sort of slippery chicken meal.”

An ambulance was sent to the scene but later reported the driver was out of the semi.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene.

Be sure to watch FOX19 NOW Morning News starting at 4:30 for all the latest developments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not unexpected, Cincinnati Zoo says
Priest, teenage Sunday school teacher escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

A crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle closed Hamilton Avenue in College Hill late...
Ambulance involved in College Hill crash
DNA testing leads to 2015 burglary arrest
Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion
LIVE: Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval delivers State of the City Address - VOD - clipped version
LIVE: Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval delivers State of the City Address - VOD - clipped version
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval at his first State of the City Address.
Mayor Aftab Pureval unveils major reforms, teases new gun control laws