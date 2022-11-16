Overturned semi closes WB I-74/US-52 in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed for an extended period of time due to a crash near the Ohio/Indiana border, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday in Harrison Township, leaving “chicken bi-products” all over the road, they confirm.

All westbound lanes are blocked beyond New Haven Road.

Police are asking the Ohio Department of Transportation for signs to direct drivers off the highway onto New Haven Road.

It’s not clear how long the highway will be shut down.

Initially, police said it would be for an extended period of time.

At 3 a.m. they said it would be blocked “for several hours.”

Police describe the debris that spilled from the semi as “some sort of slippery chicken meal.”

An ambulance was sent to the scene but later reported the driver was out of the semi.

