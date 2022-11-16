Overturned semi closes WB I-74/US-52 in western Hamilton County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed for an extended period of time due to a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to Harrison police.

A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

All westbound lanes are blocked at New Haven Road for the next several hours, police say.

The crash itself is between New Haven Road and the New Biddinger Road overpass.

An ambulance was sent to the scene as a precaution. Harrison police confirm no one was hurt.

Hamilton Co dispatchers and Harrison police both advise driers to detour off either the New Haven Road exit or the one before it, Dry Fork Road.

Both detours will take you into southeastern Indiana, where you can return to the highway off Harrison Brookville Road.

New Haven Road detour: Turn left off the highway onto New Haven Road. Follow to Harrison Road, go right onto Harrison Road. Follow Harrison Road to North State Road. It turns into Harrison Brookville Road.

Dry Fork Road detour: Go left off the highway onto Dry Fork Road. Follow to Harrison Road to North State Road to Harrison Brookville Road.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene.

