Overturned semi, spill closes WB I-74 near Ohio-Indiana border

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed for an extended period of time due to a crash and spill in western Hamilton County, according to Harrison police.

A semi-tractor trailer overturned at about 2:30 a..m. Wednesday near the Ohio/Indiana border, spilling slippery chicken bi-products all over the road, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

All westbound lanes are blocked at New Haven Road for the next several hours, police say.

This is right near the mile 1 marker .. officials say they’re working to clean up “some sort of chicken meal”, which is what will have the road shut down for so long @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GjN1fK5pCy — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) November 16, 2022

The crash itself is between New Haven Road and the New Biddinger Road overpass.

An ambulance was sent to the scene as a precaution. Harrison police confirm no one was hurt.

