All clear at Withrow High School after report of active shooter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirmed they received a false threat of an active shooter at Withrow High School Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.
The call came in a little after 8 a.m., Lt. Cunningham said.
When officers arrived at the high school they found no sign of a shooter, police said.
Cunningham says they are trying to find the source of the call and the investigation is ongoing.
