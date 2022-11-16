Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

All clear at Withrow High School after report of active shooter

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirmed they received a false threat of an active shooter at Withrow High School Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The call came in a little after 8 a.m., Lt. Cunningham said.

When officers arrived at the high school they found no sign of a shooter, police said.

Cunningham says they are trying to find the source of the call and the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not unexpected, Cincinnati Zoo says
Priest, teenage Sunday school teacher escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

George Wagner IV takes stand in his murder trial
WATCH LIVE: George Wagner IV takes the stand in his murder trial
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again after it was blocked by a crash...
Crash closes EB Ronald Reagan Highway
Westbound Interstate 74/US-52 is closed for an extended period of time due to a crash and spill...
WB I-74 reopens following crash, spill near Ohio-Indiana border
Temperatures won't climb out of the 30s Wednesday.
Winter’s chill, light snow Wednesday