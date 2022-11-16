All clear at Withrow High School after report of active shooter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirmed they received a false threat of an active shooter at Withrow High School Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The call came in a little after 8 a.m., Lt. Cunningham said.

When officers arrived at the high school they found no sign of a shooter, police said.

Cunningham says they are trying to find the source of the call and the investigation is ongoing.

