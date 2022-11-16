Police: Hamilton Avenue closed after College Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has closed Hamilton Avenue late Tuesday night.

Cincinnati police say the road will be shut down in both directions between South Ridge Drive and Rockford Place.

An ambulance appears to have been involved in the crash, though it’s unknown what jurisdiction the ambulance is from or whether it’s a private vehicle.

No word on injuries.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

