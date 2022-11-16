Contests
Police: Hamilton Avenue closed after College Hill crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has closed Hamilton Avenue late Tuesday night.

Cincinnati police say the road will be shut down in both directions between South Ridge Drive and Rockford Place.

An ambulance appears to have been involved in the crash, though it’s unknown what jurisdiction the ambulance is from or whether it’s a private vehicle.

No word on injuries.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

