Sheriff asking for help identifying car part from Anderson hit and run that killed teenager

The crash killed a high-school student and later led to the death of the Good Samaritan who stopped to help him.
15-year-old Anderson High School student killed in hit-and-run, district says
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a car part in connection with the deadly hit-skip crash that killed a 15-year-old.

See the full picture below.

The piece of the front right wheel well liner left at the scene is believed to have come from a dark-colored Honda Civic.

A five-digit number sequence drawn on the liner reads “34591.”

If there are any car dealerships or auto part stores that have sold a part that looks like this, they are urged to contact HCSO’s Traffic Safety Unit at 513.825.1500.

The teenager, Eli Jones, was a sophomore at Anderson High School.

He died late Sunday night or early Monday morning after being struck by the car on Clough Pike in Anderson Township.

The Good Samaritan whose son called 911 and who waited at the scene to help arriving first responders also died from a heart attack suffered afterward.

The front right wheel well liner of a Honda Civic involved in Monday's fatal hit-skip crash in Anderson.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

