1 rushed to hospital after Northside fire

Around 60 Cincinnati firefighters responded to the scene.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is hospitalized Wednesday night after a fire in Northside, according to CFD Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp.

The fire broke out in a single-family home on Washburn Street around 7:30 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke on the first floor as well as one victim.

They extricated that victim, and EMS “rapidly” transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition, per Lakamp.

The lone victim was the only one home at the time.

The fire then spread to the second floor. Firefighters succeeded in containing the fire and then put it out.

“Guys did a really good job,” Lakamp said. “Very aggressive search, found him, located him, removed him through the window to the medic unit.”

Around 60 firefighters responded in total.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

