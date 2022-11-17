Contests
18-year-old dead from gunshot wound, Fairfield police say

Police say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Fairfield on Nov. 17.
Police say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Fairfield on Nov. 17.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting in a Fairfield neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Planet Drive at around 12:11 p.m. and found an 18-year-old victim dead, police confirmed.

Police say the involved parties have been identified but no arrests have been made.

The victim’s death is currently under investigation.

FOX19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

