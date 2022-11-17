18-year-old dead from gunshot wound, Fairfield police say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting in a Fairfield neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Planet Drive at around 12:11 p.m. and found an 18-year-old victim dead, police confirmed.

Police say the involved parties have been identified but no arrests have been made.

The victim’s death is currently under investigation.

FOX19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.