5 displaced in Lebanon duplex fire

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County duplex fire drove five residents out into the bitter cold early Thursday, according to the Lebanon Fire Department.

The temperature was 27 degrees outside when crews responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Orchard Avenue, said Lebanon Fire Battalion Chief Josh Pirk.

Flames broke out in one of the walls on the second floor, he said. Three people live on that side of the duplex and two others reside on the other.

All of the residents made it safely out, according to the battalion chief. One reported having smoke inhalation, so paramedics checked that person out and determined there was no problem, he added.

The fire’s cause is believed to be electrical in nature.

“It was a quick knock-down by our crews. Crews did a great job. It was brought under control very, very quickly,” the battalion chief said.

The fire department offered to call the American Red Cross for the displaced residents. The Lebanon police chaplain also offered assistance, Pirk said, but the residents declined and said they would stay with relatives.

Twenty firefighters in all responded to the scene.

The Lebanon Fire Department received mutual aid from three other Warren County fire agencies in Deerfield, Union and Turtlecreek townships.

