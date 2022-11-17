Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer.
The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.
There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays at the drug’s creator, Teva Pharmaceuticals.
A data analytics firm reported for people ages 22 to 44, usage has increased by 15% between 2020 and 2021.
The drug is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Doctors said a lack of access to Adderall can have implications for careers, home lives and even safety.
