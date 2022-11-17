Contests
Brutal cold, light snow could bring icy roads

Friday First Alert Weather Update
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Light snow showers Friday morning could cause slick spots on roads as you head out.

Temperatures are just below freezing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The morning low is expected to sink into the upper teens by daybreak.

While the snow may not be widespread, it has the potential to be disruptive due to the freezing temperatures and reduced visibility if we see a brief but intense burst of snow.

Temperatures will remain colder than normal through this weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We are in for another bitterly cold start on Saturday morning. The low will bottom out around 18.

With the wind chills, it will feel like the single digits.

Starting Monday, our weather will make a major change for the better as Thanksgiving approaches.

Highs will reach the 40s Monday followed by 50s Tuesday and Wednesday amid plenty of sunshine.

Models show scattered rain showers returning Wednesday night with widespread rain Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The rain will move northeast of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Thanksgiving night, ending as a light, wet rain and snow mix before that will stop by dawn Friday.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

