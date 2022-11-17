Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Cincinnati Pops to present immersive, interactive version of ‘The Sound of Music’

The Sound of Music is coming to Cincinnati Music Hall in February for an interactive experience.
The Sound of Music is coming to Cincinnati Music Hall in February for an interactive experience.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Pops is bringing the sing-a-long version of “The Sound of Music” to Cincinnati Music Hall this coming February for a “totally immersive” experience.

The international musical sensation, Sing-a-long-a “Sound of Music,” will allow audience members to sing, cheer and even bring out their cellphone flashlights to light up Music Hall during Christopher Plummer’s rendition of “Edelweiss.”

In addition to singing along with the film, viewers will see Julie Andrews and Plummer come to life on the big screen in full technicolor. Subtitles for each song, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” will be featured on the big screen as well.

Tickets start at $15 for adults and $10 for kids and can be purchased on Cincinnati Pops’ website, by phone at 513-381-3300, or in-person at the Box Office at 1241 Elm St.

Cincinnati Pops will show two special screenings on Feb. 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not surprising, Cincinnati Zoo says
A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Southbound I-75 reopens in Erlanger after semi crash
A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
George Wagner IV takes stand in his murder trial
George IV ‘ashamed’ by family, denies all involvement in Rhoden murders
The front right wheel well liner of a Honda Civic involved in Monday's fatal hit-skip crash in...
Sheriff asking for help identifying car part from Anderson hit and run that killed teenager

Latest News

Garth Brooks to begin Las Vegas residency
Garth Brooks on Las Vegas residency
The Shillito's Elves will be on display at The Foundry, the former site of the downtown Macy's,...
Shillito’s elves find new home for Christmas
Pink performs in concert at the Staples Center on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo...
P!nk to perform at Great American Ball Park
Lizzo
Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo coming to Cleveland in 2023