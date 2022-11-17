Cincinnati Pops to present immersive, interactive version of ‘The Sound of Music’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Pops is bringing the sing-a-long version of “The Sound of Music” to Cincinnati Music Hall this coming February for a “totally immersive” experience.

The international musical sensation, Sing-a-long-a “Sound of Music,” will allow audience members to sing, cheer and even bring out their cellphone flashlights to light up Music Hall during Christopher Plummer’s rendition of “Edelweiss.”

In addition to singing along with the film, viewers will see Julie Andrews and Plummer come to life on the big screen in full technicolor. Subtitles for each song, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” will be featured on the big screen as well.

Tickets start at $15 for adults and $10 for kids and can be purchased on Cincinnati Pops’ website, by phone at 513-381-3300, or in-person at the Box Office at 1241 Elm St.

Cincinnati Pops will show two special screenings on Feb. 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

