Cincinnati woman with dementia found safe, police say
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have located a 70-year-old woman with dementia that was missing for nine days.
Karen L. Holder left her Mosswood Court home in Cincinnati shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, according to the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center.
Police say she drove away in what is described as a black 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Holder went missing on Nov. 8, but is now safe, District 5 police said.
