Cincinnati woman with dementia found safe, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have located a 70-year-old woman with dementia that was missing for nine days.

Karen L. Holder left her Mosswood Court home in Cincinnati shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, according to the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center.

Police say she drove away in what is described as a black 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Holder went missing on Nov. 8, but is now safe, District 5 police said.

UPDATE 11-17-22: LOCATED SAFELY — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 17, 2022

