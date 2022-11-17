Contests
Cincinnati woman with dementia found safe, police say

Karen L. Holder, 70, is described as 5′02′, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Karen L. Holder, 70, is described as 5′02′, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.(Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have located a 70-year-old woman with dementia that was missing for nine days.

Karen L. Holder left her Mosswood Court home in Cincinnati shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, according to the Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center.

Police say she drove away in what is described as a black 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Holder went missing on Nov. 8, but is now safe, District 5 police said.

