Cold and dry Thursday ahead of light snow showers Friday

A cold few days on tap in the tri-state
Impacts will be small on Friday, but there will be some light snow showers for the morning commute.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Though we can’t rule out a slight chance for a snow flurry, Thursday is dry with partial clearing and highs in the mid 30s. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour in the afternoon, keeping wind chills or ‘feels like temperatures’ in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Clouds increase Thursday night into Friday morning as a front slides into the region. This cold front will bring light snow showers for the Friday morning drive through the afternoon. Accumulations will be minimal and generally under 0.5″ and melt on surface roads. However, bridges and overpasses may have a few slick spots and the blustery gusts up to 30 miles per hour could reduce visibility at times.

The weekend is cold with lows in the teens and highs in the low 30s under sunny skies.

After a cold weekend, Monday will be milder with highs in the mid 40s and get warmer into the low 50s entering the middle of the week.

A look ahead to Thanksgiving Travel: Forecast models have been changing for the end of next week and now have Wednesday and most of Thanksgiving Day a little drier. Moisture looks to move in Thanksgiving evening and lasts through early Saturday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

