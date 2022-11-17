FULL TESTIMONY: Special prosecutor questions George Wagner IV in Pike County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - George Wagner IV testified for the second day in the murder trial against him following the Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

George answered his attorney’s questions for more than seven hours on Wednesday, saying he was never approached by his brother, Jake, his mother, Angela, or his father, Billy about the alleged murder plot.

He said he was asleep the night of the murders and would have stopped them had he known about them. “I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen.”

An hour more of defense questioning took place Thursday followed by several hours of cross examination by Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa.

He insisted Angela and Jake lied in their testimony and confessions, when they said he was directly implicated in the murders and present when they took place.

