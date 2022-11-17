Great Parks hosts new holiday celebration at Parky’s Farm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County is introducing a new month-long holiday event Parky’s Farm near Winton Woods in Hamilton County.

“We have a lot of space here at Parky’s Farm and I think with COVID and what we’ve come out of, it is a great space for people to get outdoors and enjoy the holidays outdoors,” said Rachel Dearing, director of guest experience for Great Parks of Hamilton County.

Holidays on the Farm will feature Santa Claus and two of his reindeer, a festive tree path, a variety of live entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden.

The Santaland area will offer a chance to meet and greet Santa, write letters to him, ride ponies and view an interactive train display.

Children will enjoy a special trail scavenger hunt to help Santa find his reindeer.

A holiday hay wagon ride through a lighted woodland path is also available.

There will be thousands of LED lights on display which is a sustainable decision by Great Parks.

In addition, trails will be more accessible, “We have put in a lot of hard rock trails that wheelchairs will be accessible with and also our hay wagons are accessible for people in wheelchairs,” Dearing said.

A complete list of activities is available here.

Holidays on the Farm will be open on the following dates and times:

Nov. 18 – 20, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 25 – 27, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 1 – Dec. 11, Thursdays – Sundays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dec. 15 – Dec. 23 – Open daily, 5 p.m. – 9- p.m.

Tickets cost $12 per person ages 13 or older when purchased in advance online or $15 per person at the gate. For children ages 2-12, admission is $10.

The event is free for children under 24 months of age.

Food and drinks will be sold separately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.