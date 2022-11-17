NFL moves Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game to Detroit due to potential snowfall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The week 11 game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been moved to Detroit due to weather concerns.

Due to public safety concerns surrounding the ongoing weather emergency in the Buffalo area this weekend, our game has been relocated to Ford Field in Detroit.



Sunday's kickoff is set for 1pm. pic.twitter.com/7fBstTqGDm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 17, 2022

The game was originally scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 20 in Buffalo.

But, prior reports indicated that Orchard Park, the home of the Bills, will receive over six feet of snow throughout the weekend.

The NFL in a statement sent to 19 News the game was moved out of “an abundance of caution.”

Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today. The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm. Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday's game in Detroit will be announced shortly. The Bills will provide information for those fans with tickets to the game originally scheduled for Orchard Park. The game will be televised on CBS as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast.

