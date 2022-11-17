Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

NFL moves Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game to Detroit due to potential snowfall

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The week 11 game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills has been moved to Detroit due to weather concerns.

The game was originally scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 20 in Buffalo.

But, prior reports indicated that Orchard Park, the home of the Bills, will receive over six feet of snow throughout the weekend.

NFL monitoring forecasts that call for 6 feet of ‘paralyzing’ snow in Buffalo for Browns game

The NFL in a statement sent to 19 News the game was moved out of “an abundance of caution.”

Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today.

The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.

Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday's game in Detroit will be announced shortly. The Bills will provide information for those fans with tickets to the game originally scheduled for Orchard Park.

The game will be televised on CBS as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast.

NFL Communications

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Southbound I-75 reopens in Erlanger after semi crash
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not surprising, Cincinnati Zoo says
A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
George Wagner IV takes stand in his murder trial
George IV ‘ashamed’ by family, denies all involvement in Rhoden murders
The front right wheel well liner of a Honda Civic involved in Monday's fatal hit-skip crash in...
Sheriff asking for help identifying car part from Anderson hit and run that killed teenager

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before an NFL football game against the New Orleans...
Pro Bowl Games voting opens: Help get your favorite Bengals to Vegas
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game...
Bengals ‘optimistic’ DT Reader will play vs Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and...
Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after historic game
Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a $1 million check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena,...
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
Bengals vs Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football