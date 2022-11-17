Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Police: Man on the run after SWAT situation downtown

The suspect crashed into a citizen and then ran from police.
Police search for a man wanted on a felony assault warrant.
Police search for a man wanted on a felony assault warrant.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation unfolded early Wednesday evening at a parking garage in Downtown Cincinnati, though the suspect remains at-large.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jvonnie Chandler.

Chandler, who is wanted on a felonious arrest warrant related to a recent shooting, was involved in a crash with a citizen at 5th Street and Central Avenue, according to CPD Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

Chandler ran north toward 6th and Plum streets. Officers believed he went into the garage located north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Cincinnati SWAT responded out of an abundance of caution and due to the seriousness of Chandler’s warrants, police say.

They did not find Chandler.

The citizen involved in the crash suffered a minor injury.

CPD has not released information about the shooting on which the warrant was issued.

According to court records, Chandler is also wanted on drug charges filed in March. A grand jury indicted Chandler the same month on two counts each of fentanyl possession and fentanyl trafficking.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts they should call Crime Stoppers or if his location is known, call 9-1-1. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not surprising, Cincinnati Zoo says
A new 160,529-square-foot Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in...
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
Priest, teenage Sunday school teacher escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown against the New Orleans...
Joe Burrow talks playing on synthetic turf amid NFL-NFLPA spat over safety data
A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Southbound I-75 closed in Erlanger after semi crash
Cheryl Thompson
Prosecutor’s office to make announcement in cold-case murder of UC student
There will also be turkeys delivered to first responders in other cities that have a Jeff Ruby...
Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment provides 100 turkeys to first responders