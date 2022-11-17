Putting the ‘give’ in Thanksgiving this holiday season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many organizations are hosting fundraisers or events that will help give back to the community.

Here are a few ways you can give back to your community this holiday season:

Since 2005, Give Back Cincinnati has hosted its annual Thanksgiving community meal known as Fall Feast - a time for Cincinnatians to come together for a celebration of gratitude and to serve others.

Not only is Fall Feast one of the largest Thanksgiving meals in the region, but it is also a rapidly growing and popular event.

This year, the organization is looking for volunteers to help with kitchen prep on Nov. 21, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 and Fall Feast prep on Nov. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fall Feast will be held at the Duke Energy Center on Nov. 24.

Registration is open for the 6th annual Gobble ‘Til You Wobble 1 mile, 5k, 10k, 13.1k, or 26.2k run/walk.

This virtual race can be completed from any location. Participants can run, walk or jog on a trail, track, or even a treadmill.

Not only is Gobble ‘Til You Wobble a unique race, but 15% of each registration will be donated to Feeding America.

Once participants have completed their desired distance, they can log their miles with the organization.

Races can be completed anytime in November, however, it is even better if they are done by Thanksgiving. The last day to submit miles is Nov. 30.

Registration for the virtual race is $16 per person, and that includes the charity donation, a medal and a bib.

The owner of Granny’s Latonia Diner, Jeff Sydnor Jr., is offering a free Thanksgiving meal to those in need or who may be alone during the holidays.

The dinner will be at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the diner, located at 3728 Winston Ave. in West Latonia, Kentucky.

For those wanting to help with the Thanksgiving dinner, Sydnor is taking food donations, which can be dropped off at the diner by Nov. 21.

For volunteer opportunities, contact the diner.

Prices are rising everywhere nowadays, making it more difficult for some families to pay for food and rent.

To help out with some of the winter finances, the Northern Kentucky St. Vincent de Paul is distributing 2,000 warm winter coats to those in need.

St. Vincent de Paul is looking for volunteers to help with distribution of the winter coats. To volunteer, contact Mark Bradley at 859-426-2649.

For those that need a coat, St. Vincent de Paul asks people to bring an I.D., whether that is a driver’s license, birth certificate, social security card or medical card.

Any resident that is not present that needs a coat will need to send proof of I.D. with a member of the household who is present at the distribution.

There are multiple dates, times and locations for the coat drive this year:

Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at Newport Intermediate School in Newport, Kentucky.

Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Life Learning Center in Covington, Kentucky.

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Florence, Kentucky.

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at John G. Carlisle Elementary School in Covington, Kentucky.

St. Vincent de Paul in Northern Kentucky distributes up to 2,000 winter coats this year to those in need. (WXIX)

In addition to their winter efforts, St. Vincent de Paul will be distributing Thanksgiving meals to over 1,000 families this year.

Hundreds of volunteers will help prepare each box with “all the fixings” for a Thanksgiving family meal.

Boxes will be distributed at the Don & Phyllis Neyer Outreach Center at 1146 Bank St. in the West End.

Doors will open at 9 a.m., and boxes will be handed out on a first-come-first served basis.

To receive food, neighbors will need to show I.D. and complete a TEFAP form.

Crossroads Church is collecting a wide variety of food to help feed more than 100,000 people at their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Nov. 19 and 20.

Each meal box will contain a frozen turkey, fresh vegetables, side dishes, desserts and more.

“The holidays can be difficult for many in our communities,” Crossroads’ ReachOut Director Grant Doepel said. “Thanksgiving Food Drive gives our church the opportunity to provide relief and support that otherwise might not exist while developing deeper relationships with our neighbors.”

Crossroads Church in Oakley at 3500 Madison Rd. will be distributing meals on Saturday, Nov. 19. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those interested in volunteering can sign up at this link.

