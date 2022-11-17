Contests
Southbound I-75 closed in Erlanger after semi crash

A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.(KYTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A crash involving two semi trucks has Interstate 75 South closed in Northern Kentucky Wednesday evening.

The southbound lanes will be closed at I-275 for a “lengthy amount of time,” Erlanger police said at 7:30 p.m.

No word on the cause of the crash or injuries.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

