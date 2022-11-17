Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.

A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KYW) - A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.

Officials believe all 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel leaked out of the tanker.

The spill forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes.

Cleanup is expected to continue throughout the day.

A middle school is being used as a shelter for displaced families.

The driver was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, clavicle and rib.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not surprising, Cincinnati Zoo says
A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Southbound I-75 reopens in Erlanger after semi crash
A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
George Wagner IV takes stand in his murder trial
George IV ‘ashamed’ by family, denies all involvement in Rhoden murders
The front right wheel well liner of a Honda Civic involved in Monday's fatal hit-skip crash in...
Sheriff asking for help identifying car part from Anderson hit and run that killed teenager

Latest News

The Sound of Music is coming to Cincinnati Music Hall in February for an interactive experience.
Cincinnati Pops to present Sing-a-Long ‘Sound of Music’ in 2023
UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
FILE - Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the Lower Klamath River known as Copco 1...
‘Momentous:’ Feds advance largest dam demo in US history
George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
WATCH LIVE: State cross-examines George Wagner IV
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man