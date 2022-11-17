Teen indicted after allegedly killing man in Westwood shooting
Jamar Higgs, 35, died in July
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teen was indicted on murder charges Thursday after he allegedly killed a man in Westwood, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Malaki Tiller, 17, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Jamir Higgs on July 3 near the area of Harrison Avenue and Werk Road.
Higgs died at the scene, police said.
Tiller turned himself in at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center on July 11 on a murder warrant, according to CPD.
He was wearing an electronic monitor from a previous crime at the time of the shooting, according to a court complaint.
Hamilton County prosecutors requested Tiller be transferred to adult court, the complaint said.
Tiller is being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of possessing a weapon while under disability.
