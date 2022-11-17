Contests
Temps in 20s, colder weekend ahead

First Alert Forecast For Thursday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are waking up Thursday to bitterly cold temperatures in the 20s in many spots across the Tri-State.

It’s not snowing now but as you head out, be sure to watch for isolated slick spots on roads leftover from Wednesday’s light snow.

The high temperature will make it to about 36 degrees, but it will feel like the 20s with the wind chill.

We could see an isolated snowflake or two at any time Thursday and more snow showers Friday morning and afternoon.

This could bring minor accumulation in our northern suburbs.

Temperatures will remain colder than normal through this weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s.

Morning lows will sink into the teens on both Saturday and Sunday.

Then, the weather will make a major change for the better as we begin Thanksgiving week.

Thermometers will be on the rise starting Monday as the daytime high pushes into the 40s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be enjoying sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Be sure to get out and enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts.

Models show scattered rain showers developing Wednesday evening and widespread rain on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The rain will move northeast of the FOX19 NOW viewing area Thanksgiving night, ending as a light, wet rain and snow mix before that will stop by dawn Friday.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

