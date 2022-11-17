Tri-State educators fostering lifelong success through Learning Grove

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State women are working hard to make sure no child or family is left behind by providing innovative and holistic programming.

The Learning Grove started more than 40 years ago to help families in both Ohio and Kentucky; empowering children and their families from birth through graduation to career readiness.

Recently, Michelle Toney and Shannon Starkey-Taylor joined forces to expand their reach.

When you step into the Learning Grove Early Learning Center on Central Avenue, it doesn’t feel like your typical classroom. It takes on a home-like environment helping all children feel welcome.

While earning a five-star rating from Kentucky All-Stars due to their innovative programs.

The nonprofit focuses on early childhood education, family outreach, and college and career readiness.

“We are positioned to intervene as early as possible,” says Starkey-Taylor. “So, everything we do has intention.”

Starkey-Taylor is the CEO of Learning Grove and in August, the nonprofit merged with Toney’s Families Forward.

“Great thing about Learning Grove is we know that the programs marry well together,” explains Toney. “We also know we’re better together with them as well. Because of that, we are very excited at the opportunity to be able to provide true cradle-to-career services.”

Each day, students get individualized care specific to their needs.

Starkey-Taylor says there is also a focus on social and emotional development with each child, including nap notes and sweet messages that parents leave for their children.

“What’s written is simple, but powerful,” states Starkey-Taylor. “Like, ‘mommy is thinking about you today and she will think about you all day.’ So, it’s part of our rhythm and process. The kids can also, if they’re having a hard time during the day, they can go over get a picture of their mommy and daddy, grandma dog.”

She says it is those little touches that make a world of difference for the children involved.

Toney says that same level of care is carried out to families as well, with resources for job training and employment programs, housing, and other resources like diapers, plus food deliveries to families in need.

“We think it’s really important to make sure you have healthy children; you have to also make sure that you are serving the family,” explains Toney.

With Toney’s long history of higher education and Starkey-Taylor’s background as a social worker, they’ve become the perfect team helping children reach their full potential giving a chance for families to thrive.

Learning Grove has 12 locations in Ohio and seven in Kentucky.

Over the years, they have helped more than 7,000 children and their families.

They say their mission now is to keep growing.

