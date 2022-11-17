Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores

Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.(fpwing via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular supermarket chain based in southwestern Texas announced a ground beef recall.

H-E-B announced on Wednesday that Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to the product possibly containing a foreign matter, mirror-like material.

According to the supermarket, the recalled products include 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% lean ground chuck.

The beef products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. According to the recall, the beef products had a freeze-by date of Nov. 25.

H-E-B said the recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

According to the recall announcement, no other ground beef products have been affected by the voluntary recall, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers with questions may call the Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not surprising, Cincinnati Zoo says
A new 160,529-square-foot Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in...
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
Priest, teenage Sunday school teacher escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
Doug Stansell
Good Samaritan suffers fatal heart attack after stopping to help teen left to die in road

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
Joaquin Murder Affidavit
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming an...
Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer: ‘So many emotions’
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in crash that killed girlfriend
Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend