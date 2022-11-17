Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

VIDEO: Thieves steal Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium

Keep an eye out!
Paycor Stadium
Paycor Stadium(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Have you seen a Bengals banner floating around town that seems a little *too* authentic?

Cincinnati police are asking after suspects stole the 20x8 banner from Paycor Stadium.

Check out the video below in the tweet below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Southbound I-75 reopens in Erlanger after semi crash
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not surprising, Cincinnati Zoo says
A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
George Wagner IV takes stand in his murder trial
George IV ‘ashamed’ by family, denies all involvement in Rhoden murders
The front right wheel well liner of a Honda Civic involved in Monday's fatal hit-skip crash in...
Sheriff asking for help identifying car part from Anderson hit and run that killed teenager

Latest News

Dr. Ashish Vaidya will leave Northern Kentucky University in December.
Northern Kentucky University’s president to leave in December
Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Forest Park man stops at major I-75 crash, helps save truck driver’s life
Nancy Ann Theobald disappeared on Nov. 16, 1977, after leaving her job at the Arby’s in Clifton.
UC student’s 1977 slaying tied to suspected serial killer