War veteran’s family bid him farewell before organ donation

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of 52-year-old Leonard Tate bid him farewell with an honor walk at St Vincent Medical Center Wednesday.

His family says serving was a huge part of his life and he wanted to continue that in death by donating organs, including donating skin grafts to fire victims in Ukraine.

“He wants to continue to serve his country and he wants to continue to keep his legacy going,” says Jasmine Tate, Leonard’s daughter.

Tate says she feels comforted knowing her dad will live on in others. “When I was younger I was always bragging about my dad being in the military. So I can continue to keep his legacy going and continue to brag on him because he will continue to be in the military and serving and doing his duty to his country,” says Tate.

Leonard served three tours of active duty. “He went to Guam, he went to Afghanistan, he went to Kuwait,. He did a lot, he told me a lot of stories about how he stepped in trenches and how he had to save so many children from being bombed in Afghanistan. He really did a great job and he loved serving in the military,” says Tate.

Although Tate’s family is saddened by his loss, they feel comforted. “It’s mixed emotions, but for the most part we believe in God and we know that he can do anything but fail. And we’re saying, even right now as we stand here and talk, he hasn’t left yet because only God can put the period.”

