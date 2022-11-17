Contests
WATCH: George Wagner IV testifies for second day in Pike County massacre trial

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will continue testifying Thursday at his murder trial for the 2016 Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden and GIlley families.

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

In a surprise move Wednesday, Wagner IV, 31, took the stand and testified for more than seven hours.

He said his family never approached him about the murder plot and he was asleep the night of the slayings.

Had he known, he claimed he would have stopped them.

“I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen,” he told the jury.

Jurors paid close attention to his testimony.

George Wagner IV, 31, his younger brother, Jake Wagner, 28, and their parents, Angela Wagner, 52, and Billy Wagner, 51, were all charged with eight counts of aggravated murder and several other charges related to the execution-style shootings in Piketon on April 21-22, 2016.

Once his attorneys finish questioning him on the stand, it will be the prosecution’s turn as the trial wraps up its tenth week of testimony.

Prosecutors also need to finish entering all their exhibits into the official court record as evidence.

It’s not certain yet how many trial days there will be next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

