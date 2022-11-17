Contests
Wheelchair-bound man in critical condition after Northside fire

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters rescued a wheelchair-bound man out the window of a burning home in Northside overnight and took him to the hospital in critical condition, a fire official says.

“Guys did a really good job,” Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp said at the scene. “Very aggressive search, found him, located him, removed him through the window to the medic unit.”

Damage to the residence on Washburn Street is set at $158,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

Nearly 60 firefighters responded to the home after the first alarm at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrived to see smoke pouring from the front of the home and then saw the resident sitting in his wheelchair in the front, first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters opened the window, removed him and paramedics “rapidly” transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Lakamp said.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued searching the home after initially receiving a report that a child was inside. No one else was, but a dog was found dead inside, Lakamp said.

Crews knocked down the fire on the first floor, but it had spread to the second, and they worked quickly to put that out as well.

The home had no working smoke detectors, he added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

