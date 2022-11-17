Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Wheelchair-bound man injured in Northside fire dies

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 58-year-old wheelchair-bound man has died after Cincinnati firefighters rescued him from his burning Northside home late Thursday.

Daryl Britt, 58, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the fire.

Around 7:30 p.m., nearly 60 firefighters responded to the fire on Washburn Street.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from the front of the home and saw Britt sitting in his wheelchair in the front first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters opened the window, removed him and paramedics “rapidly” transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp said at the scene.

Britt was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, but he later died, according to the coroner’s report.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued searching the home after initially receiving a report that a child was inside. No one else was, but a dog was found dead inside, he explained.

Crews knocked down the fire on the first floor, but it had spread to the second, and they worked quickly to put that out as well.

The home had no working smoke detectors, he added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Fiona, Tucker breeding not surprising, Cincinnati Zoo says
A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Southbound I-75 reopens in Erlanger after semi crash
A shipping contained fell on a car in Hamilton Tuesday evening, police say.
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
George Wagner IV takes stand in his murder trial
George IV ‘ashamed’ by family, denies all involvement in Rhoden murders
The front right wheel well liner of a Honda Civic involved in Monday's fatal hit-skip crash in...
Sheriff asking for help identifying car part from Anderson hit and run that killed teenager

Latest News

The Sound of Music is coming to Cincinnati Music Hall in February for an interactive experience.
Cincinnati Pops to present immersive, interactive version of ‘The Sound of Music’
George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
WATCH LIVE: George Wagner IV testifies for second day in Pike County massacre trial
UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Karen L. Holder, 70, is described as 5′02′, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Cincinnati woman with dementia found safe, police say
George Wagner IV takes the stand
George Wagner IV takes the stand