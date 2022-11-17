Wheelchair-bound man injured in Northside fire dies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 58-year-old wheelchair-bound man has died after Cincinnati firefighters rescued him from his burning Northside home late Thursday.

Daryl Britt, 58, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the fire.

Around 7:30 p.m., nearly 60 firefighters responded to the fire on Washburn Street.

They arrived to find smoke pouring from the front of the home and saw Britt sitting in his wheelchair in the front first-floor bedroom.

Firefighters opened the window, removed him and paramedics “rapidly” transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp said at the scene.

Britt was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, but he later died, according to the coroner’s report.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued searching the home after initially receiving a report that a child was inside. No one else was, but a dog was found dead inside, he explained.

Crews knocked down the fire on the first floor, but it had spread to the second, and they worked quickly to put that out as well.

The home had no working smoke detectors, he added.

