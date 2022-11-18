18-year-old struck, seriously hurt crossing Avondale street
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old woman was struck and seriously hurt crossing an Avondale street Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
It happened in the 600 block of Forest Avenue just before 6 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with a broken femur and a damaged liver.
Police say they are still investigating.
