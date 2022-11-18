Adams County prosecutor calls on state authorities to investigate 7-year-old’s alleged rape

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Attorney General Special Prosecutions Section to handle the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl.

Back on Sept. 24, Nicole and Darrel Francis say they took their daughter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for a rape kit at the urging of investigators.

The Francis family told FOX19 NOW their 7-year-old was “kidnapped and sexually assaulted.”

The person Nicole and Darrel say is responsible was questioned but not charged or booked into jail.

“The whole time, he was grooming her,” Nicole says in a TikTok video that has been viewed by millions. “And then we find out that this isn’t the first time. He had done it before. But he terrified her where she would not talk.”

The DNA from the rape kit was still being processed as of Nov. 10, Kenny Dick, an investigator with the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office, said.

Adams County Prosecutor David Kelley says he has met with Nicole and Darrel and understands their frustration with how long the investigation has gone on.

Kelley said in a statement Friday said that is one of the reasons why he is calling on the Ohio BCI and Ohio Attorney General Special Prosecutions Section to complete the investigation.

“Whenever there is admissible evidence of a serious felony, action must be taken,” Kelley explained. “I am confident BCI and the Attorney General will handle this case well.”

