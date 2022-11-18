Blustery and cold to close the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday afternoon will have variably cloudy conditions with highs in the low 30s, but with winds factored in, it will feel like the teens and low 20s.

The weekend is clear with sunshine during the day, but despite the warm sunshine, it will be downright cold! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 30s with morning lows in the teens and low 20s. Saturday will also be blustery, so wind chills will only be in the teens and low 20s for the first half of the weekend.

The first half of next week will be quiet with a warming trend! Monday is mild, but highs are back in the 50s beginning Tuesday and continue into Thanksgiving Day Thursday!

Models have changed dramatically for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend - FOR THE BETTER IF YOU ARE TRAVELLING. Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day morning are forecast to be dry. However, Thanksgiving evening will have rain showers move in, lasting into Friday. Friday may also see a rain/snow mix later in the day before colder conditions move in for the latter half of the holiday weekend. Saturday may also have some light snow flurries or snow showers, but dry conditions arrive Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.