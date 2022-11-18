Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Chris Hemsworth has gene making Alzheimer’s more likely, test reveals

FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.
FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The actor best known for playing the immortal god Thor in the “Avengers” series is facing some mortality issues of his own.

Chris Hemsworth recently found out he has a gene that makes it eight to 10 times more likely for him to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

While making a new series called “Limitless” for Disney+ and National Geographic, he found out through a genetic test that he was at risk.

The new series has the star engaging in various stunts and practices to enhance and prolong his life.

Though producers gave Hemsworth the option of not disclosing the genetic test results, he though the prospect of helping others was more important.

Hemsworth said he hopes the new series will be a motivator for viewers to take better care of themselves and live healthier, happier lives.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five of the fifteen guns were stolen, including one that belonged to a Butler County Sheriff's...
15 guns, fentanyl, $18K in cash seized in Butler County investigation
A crash on an I-75 South ramp Wednesday night.
Southbound I-75 reopens in Erlanger after semi crash
George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
George Wagner IV concludes testimony at his murder trial
Cheryl Thompson
UC student’s cold-case murder tied to suspected serial killer
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
NFL moves Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game to Detroit due to potential snowfall

Latest News

George Wagner IV, takes the stand in his,Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas...
WATCH LIVE: Court reviews state’s evidence in Pike County massacre trial
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
More Twitter workers flee after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum
Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Ukraine: Russians still strike in liberated towns
A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY