Cincinnati police search for missing 8-year-old boy

Allen Hinton
Allen Hinton(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching Friday for a missing 8-year-old boy last seen more than 12 hours ago.

Allen Hinton did not return home as expected at 8 p.m. Thursday after he left his Winneste Avenue residence in Winton Terrace.

He was walking with a friend to the Kroger store nearby on Kenard Avenue.

Allen has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 70 pounds and is 4′5″

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white swirl patterns on it and black pants.

He is known to frequent the Winton Terrace neighborhood, Treetop Grocery on Gwinnet Drive and the Kenard Avenue Kroger store.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police Detective Bill Wolner and/or Sgt. Jennifer Jones in CPD’s Personal Crimes Squad: 513-352-3542.

