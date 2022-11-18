Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s annual toy drive helping kids in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Recreation Commission is hosting its annual toy drive to collect items for kids in need.

It’s the holiday season and that means you have plenty of chances to donate to good causes, like the CRC Toy Drive.

Tiffany Stewart and the staff at the Cincinnati Recreation Commission are busy sorting gifts for their annual CRC Toy Drive.

Stewart says the toy drive gives parents one less thing to worry about during the holidays.

“We saw the need during COVID really impacting the families,” explains Tiffany Stewart, “We really just wanted to give back to the community and see what we can do as our part for Cincinnati Recreation. So, one of the things that we decided to do was some feel-good moment so the parents can take one of those reliefs and stress off of them.”

This is the fourth year CRC has hosted the toy drive. Last year, they collected more than 800 gifts to be donated.

“It was really interesting to see the parents last year because it was more of a drive-thru type of event,” remembers Stewart, “And just from the people, to see some of them cry and just be happy and thankful for what we were doing for them.”

They are accepting gifts for kids ages 5-12. CRC asks that gifts be unwrapped, new and in their packaging.

The drive lasts until Dec. 2, but you can register until Dec. 8. The distribution will be on Dec. 10.

“It’s a feel-good moment,” Stewart expresses. “I think we just need to really be out here supportive to the families that we see that are in need. But also just be part of something to say that we were able to give back and pay forward.”

You can drop off your donations at any CRC location and find more information here.

CRC also partner with Indigo Golf Partners, so they can purchase additional toys to donate.

