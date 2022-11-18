Contests
City manager announces finalists for Cincinnati Police Chief, community forums

By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City Manager Sheryl Long announced the four final candidates running for Cincinnati Police Chief on Friday morning.

The candidates are:

  • Larry Boone
  • Todd Chamberlain
  • Lisa Davis
  • Teresa Theetge

“These finalists exemplify the qualities needed to lead our nationally recognized, innovative police department,” Long said. “Our City faces real challenges with police recruitment and retention. We need strong leadership and a chief with a deep understanding of the collaborative agreement and community problem-oriented policing.”

It has been nine months since former Police Chief Eliot Isaac retired from the police department.

When Isaac retired in February, Interim City Manager John Curp appointed Theetge as Interim Police Chief, and she has held this position ever since.

As part of the position’s selection process, Cincinnatians will be able to interact with the finalists directly through two upcoming community forums.

The first meeting will be held at Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center Gym at 5915 Ridge Ave. from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the second will be at Westwood Town Hall Auditorium at 3017 Harrison Ave. from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who attend in person will be able to submit written questions that will be asked by a moderator to each candidate.

Those unable to attend in person, but still want to watch or ask questions, can view the community forum on the City’s Facebook Live feed.

Community members can visit the City’s website for more information.

